US passport fee to increase by $20 starting Monday

By Yan Kaner
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Traveling will soon be a bit more pricey for anyone who needs to apply for, or renew, their passports.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 27, a US passport book fee will cost all customers an additional $20.

“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” the State Department said through Twitter.

A first-time or replacement adult passport will now cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130.

Travelers under 16 will pay $135.

The State Department also notes the application process time will take eight to 11 weeks.

