Cape Town bells toll to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s life

A timeline of Tutu’s life 1931: Desmond Tutu is born in Klerksdorp, a town around 105 miles to the west of Johannesburg. 1948: The white National Party launches apartheid in the run-up to 1948 national elections. It wins popular support among white voters who want to maintain their dominance over the Black majority. 1955: Tutu begins teaching at a high school in Johannesburg where his father is headmaster. 1958: Tutu joins the priesthood. 1962: Tutu moves to Britain to study theology at King’s College London. 1966: Tutu moves back to South Africa and begins making his views against apartheid known. 1980: Tutu leads a delegation of church leaders to Prime Minister PW Botha, urging him to end apartheid. Although nothing comes of the meeting it is a historical moment where a Black leader confronts a senior white government official. 1984: Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring about the end of white minority rule. 1985: Tutu publicly endorses an economic boycott of South Africa and civil disobedience as a way to dismantle apartheid. 1990: State President FW de Klerk unbans the African National Congress (ANC) and announces plans to release Nelson Mandela from prison. 1991: Apartheid laws and racist restrictions are repealed and power-sharing talks start between the state and 16 anti-apartheid groups. 1994: After Mandela sweeps to power at the helm of the ANC in the country’s first democratic elections, Tutu coins the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe the coming together of various races in post-apartheid South Africa. 1994: Mandela asks Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was set up to listen to, record and in some cases grant amnesty to perpetrators of human right violations under apartheid. 1996: Tutu retires from the church to focus solely on the commission. He continues his activism, advocating for equality and reconciliation and is later named Archbishop Emeritus. 2013: Dubbed “the moral compass of the nation,” Tutu declares his support for gay rights, saying he would never “worship a God who is homophobic.” Dec. 26, 2021: Tutu dies in Cape Town, aged 90.

