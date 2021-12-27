ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Town bells toll to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s life

By ANDREW MELDRUM Associated Press
 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George’s Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90. The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon […]

