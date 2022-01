Sonoma County Public Health has reported the first case of Omicron in the county. Health officials confirmed Friday morning that their labs detected the first case of the covid variant in the county. The person was fully vaccinated and just received a booster but were still within the two-week window of antibody production. They also recently traveled within the US. Coronavirus cases have been rising in Sonoma County with the seven-day daily average of active cases up to 1382. That number was at 1012 earlier this month.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO