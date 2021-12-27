Five Questions Mature RIAs Should Ask Themselves About Their Legacy

In marketing, we hyper-focus on net promoter scores and customer-centric operations, which is all well and good, but there is one enormous area of feedback that business leaders ignore too often, and it’s right under their noses. A question every one of them should be asking is, “Do my people care?” Do they care about their company’s LinkedIn posts? About its blogs and emails? Do they engage with the right content, proudly bearing the brand name in social spheres, even when they’re not asked to? In a world where social proof is a well-known contributor to consumer behavior, this dynamic cannot be overlooked. Owners/managers who analyze online circles in this way and spot their people engaged within will arrive at one of two conclusions: yes, they care or no, they don’t. Both require a response.

