Best Bites: Froot Loops Jumbo Snax

For Queens, one culinary claim to fame has always been the variety of cuisines on offer. That was the case in 2019 and before, it held true in 2020 and continues to this day, late in 2021. The onset of the pandemic, however, meant that businesses sometimes felt as isolated as individual families. Many were cut off from the cross-pollination of ideas and intelligence – not to mention customers – that helps them grow and thrive. Survival, of course, had been the immediate business goal. But today, street vendors are going as strong as ever, and more and more restaurant owners are openly discussing plans for new dishes, new locations, new collaborations. In a city whose residents are almost 80% vaccinated, from an itinerant diner’s point of view, it’s becoming much easier to assemble a group of friends to head out and explore them.

QUEENS, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO