Warm through end of year, rain mid-week

Warm temperatures and rain in the middle of the week is in the forecast for the rest of the year.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Waking up Monday morning it is mild and humid. A few areas of patchy fog have developed, but it's not causing widespread issues. We stay warm on Monday with highs near 80 and mostly dry. the chance for rain will start to increase by Tuesday and especially Wednesday. A few stronger storms will be possible on Wednesday, so we'll need to keep an eye out for those.”

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Few showers. Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and strong t-storms. Warm and humid.

Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 67 N 62.

High: 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty showers and breezy. Warm and humid. Low : S 64 N 60. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a some showers and breezy. Warm and humid. Low : S 66 N 61. High: 82.

SUNDAY Showers with a few t-storms early as cold front arrives. Temperatures fall quickly through the day. Low: S 59 N: 52. High 68 and falling.