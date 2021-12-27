ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm through end of year, rain mid-week

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGztr_0dWdjx4100

Warm temperatures and rain in the middle of the week is in the forecast for the rest of the year.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Waking up Monday morning it is mild and humid. A few areas of patchy fog have developed, but it's not causing widespread issues. We stay warm on Monday with highs near 80 and mostly dry. the chance for rain will start to increase by Tuesday and especially Wednesday. A few stronger storms will be possible on Wednesday, so we'll need to keep an eye out for those.”

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. High: 79.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Few showers.  Warm and humid. Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and strong t-storms. Warm and humid.
Breezy. Low: S 65, N 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. Low: S 67 N 62.
High: 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a spotty showers and breezy. Warm and humid. Low : S 64 N 60. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a some showers and breezy. Warm and humid. Low : S 66 N 61. High: 82.

SUNDAY Showers with a few t-storms early as cold front arrives. Temperatures fall quickly through the day. Low: S 59 N: 52. High 68 and falling.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe storms New Year’s Day

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few stray showers or rumbles of thunder. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. NEW YEAR’S EVE: […]
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC 29 News

Mild Finish to End the Year and To Start the New. Rain at Times This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The countdown is on to start the New Year. Areas of dense fog tonight and early Friday morning. A nice New Year’s Eve Friday is expected with the return of sunshine during the day, temperatures in the mild 60s and only a small shower chance in the evening. Temperatures close to Midnight to ring in the New Year in the low 50s. The next round of rain is expected for Saturday - New Year’s Day, especially in the morning, with a break during the afternoon. High temperatures well in the 60s to near 70. This warmth ahead of a cold front, that will bring more showers at times on Sunday. While still mild Sunday, it will turn breezy and then sharply colder by Monday. Temperatures roughly 20 or more degrees colder. Quiet weather and seasonable temperatures, then a moderating trend into the middle of next week.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwltv#Sunday Showers
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Warm and Muggy End of Year; Severe Threat Late Saturday

For today, it is a mainly cloudy day with some scattered showers, It is very warm as well with temperatures again in the 70s for most locations across North/Central Alabama. We do note, the SPC has expanded the “marginal risk” (level 1/5) across North/Central Alabama today including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston, as there could be a few stronger storms develop in this unstable air mass in place, if they develop gusty winds are certainly possible.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Rain Helps Us Ring in the New Year, Stays Through New Year's Day

Milder than normal temperatures, clouds, and damp weather will continue for our last day of 2021. The same weather pattern continues today with temperatures a few degrees milder, so less areas across northern New England will deal with the freezing drizzle or fog. Southern New England won’t have any issue...
BOSTON, MA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy