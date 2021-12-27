ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Saints game for the ages

By Tom Perumean
 4 days ago

Saints fans:  You couldn't write a better movie plot than tonight's Saints-Miami matchup.

Picture This:  An untested rookie leads his team into battle against a surging foe that has claimed victory in its last six battles.

He's the fourth string quarterback, who runs the offense on the practice squad, and is learning the pro game from a seasoned veteran—Jameis Winston, a journeyman—Trevor Simian, and a rising star—Taysom Hill—all who are out for tonight's contest.

But:  he's the quarterback with the most victories in Notre Dame history and tonight he starts under center for the first time in the pros.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Ian Book, starring as the Saints starting quarterback.

But every good gladiator film has to have multi level conflicts (man against man, man against the elements, man against himself).

The conflict is not only on the field but also behind the scenes.

The team is decimated by COVID and injuries.

The young unsure prospect does not have the top centurions he needs to pierce the enemy's end zone.

He's got a number of backups.  All have flown a bench from time-to-time, but this bunch of unsung centurions are ready for their shot at glory since the first string player they understudy is out.

Calling the plays is Sean Payton as The Coach, a rugged field marshal felled by the dastardly viral infection and fighting his way back to orchestrate the battle from the sidelines.

Okay, ten days off in the COVID protocol and not allowed to visit with the team.

But with the right number of veterans and star players returning from such things as suspensions, injuries, and the COVID protocol, the young quarterback takes the field and faces down teal and orange man-eaters.

We're talking about an Academy Award winning combination here.

An old fashioned 1950s era roman epic played out in, of all places, the Caesars SuperDome and complete with an intermission in the middle.

Tonight, the human drama of athletic competition comes down to match up between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

And you don't have to wait in line at the Prytania Theatre and pay a bunch of money to see this epic.

It's as easy as Monday Night Football.

Don't forget to sync up your TV with WWL radio to get the best listening pleasure out of the game…  And make popcorn.

IN THIS ARTICLE
