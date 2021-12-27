ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

FPL electric bills set to go up in the new year

By Madeline Montgomery
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL bills are expected to go up around $20 in January, due to various rate increases, some caused by the cost of natural gas going up. It's hard to say exactly how much an individual power bill will...

