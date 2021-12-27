ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Rivas glad to stay for awhile with New Mexico United

By Van Tate
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sergio Rivas had more than gifts come his way on Christmas Day. The New Mexico United midfielder also found out that the team was extending his contract through the 2023 season. It’s big news for Rivas, who grew up in New Mexico playing soccer.

“It’s obviously something I wanted to do,” said Rivas. “I wanted to stay at home and we were able to work it out with New Mexico United. It’s an accomplishment for me, just because I was able to do so much for the community this year and I want to do so much next year and the following year. I’m happy to be home, playing in front of my friends and my colleagues who know me, my family, my brothers, my parents.”

Rivas scored five goals for New Mexico United during the 2021 season, his first with the club. He also had three assists. Rivas is a Cibola High School grad who was named Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year in 2014.

