ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Business owners leave $5,555 tip for two servers at restaurant

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtJEZ_0dWdiyuX00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two servers at an Albuquerque restaurant got a big surprise when a group of business owners left a $5,555 tip.

It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship and leadership organization.

Restaurant owners respond to backlash after firing server who got $4,400 tip

Founder Ramon Casaus told KOB-TV that he and his colleagues look for ways to invest back into the community. Casaus said after the recent dinner party, each person left a $505 tip. They called it “The 505 Dinner” in reference to Albuquerque’s area code.

Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Business
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ap#Battle Tested Business#Kob Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

WFLA

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy