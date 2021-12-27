What is the Return YouTube Dislike extension and how does it work?

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO