BELPRE -Stockholders of Kraton Corp. recently approved the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co. Ltd. According to a Pulse News press release, DL Chemical Co., the world’s largest producer of polybutene and a subsidiary of South Korea’s DL Holdings Co., will acquire a full stake in U.S. chemicals company Kraton Corp. for $1.6 billion, a deal that will cement the Korean chemical company’s leading position in the global petrochemical industry.

BELPRE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO