ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer antiviral pill could be risky with other widely used medications

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrv6r_0dWdii2900

( The Hill ) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized two antiviral pills, one from Pfizer and one from Merck, making them the first at-home treatment for COVID-19 that has been touted as a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic.

However, experts told NBC News that the pills will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists.

While Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been authorized for use in children 12 and over with underlying health conditions including heart disease or diabetes, a component of the antiviral cocktail could have serious and life-threatening interactions with drugs including blood thinners, statins and depressants, NBC reported.

“Some of these potential interactions are not trivial, and some pairings have to be avoided altogether,” Peter Anderson, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Colorado told NBC News.

“Some are probably easily managed. But some we’re going to have to be very careful about,” he added.

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

In a statement to The Hill, a Pfizer spokesperson said, “The potential for drug-drug interactions (DDI) for Paxlovid was examined in a series of in vitro studies, as well as clinical DDI studies.”

The spokesperson further elaborated on the antiviral pill and said that Paxlovid is comprised of the active protease inhibitor Nirmatrelvir, as well as a low-dose of 100 mg of Ritonavir.

“Its effect on drug metabolism may result in drug interactions, and some drugs may be contra-indicated. However, in light of the fact that Paxlovid has a short duration of treatment of five days, combined with a low dose of Ritonavir of 100 milligrams, we believe that healthcare professionals should find most DDIs to be generally manageable,” the statement reads.

“The product’s emergency use authorization fact sheets include information on drug interactions and contraindications. Healthcare providers should consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during PAXLOVID therapy and review concomitant medications during PAXLOVID therapy,” the spokesperson added.

However, the spokesperson noted that “as with many drugs that have the potential for drug interactions, healthcare providers and patients need to consider the risk-benefit of starting a new treatment.”

The Associated Press reported that Merck’s molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it could interfere with bone growth and it isn’t recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects.

Daily COVID-19 infections surpass summer peak

The AP also noted that Pfizer’s pill isn’t recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. It also may not be the best option for some people because it may interact with other prescriptions a patient is taking. The antiviral pills aren’t authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19 as the treatment options are to be taken as soon as a person feels symptoms and have mild or moderate COVID-19.

The FDA has also issued a list of medications that should not be taken along with Paxlovid.

However, the approval of the Pfizer pill earlier this month was seen as a major step forward in the fight against the virus, with trials showing it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in high-risk patients.

Pfizer says it expects to have 180,000 courses of the treatment available by the end of 2021, with 30 million available globally in the first half of 2022, rising to 80 million by the end of next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe storms New Year’s Day

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few stray showers or rumbles of thunder. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. NEW YEAR’S EVE: […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

More than 500 people tested for COVID at Jackson church in a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jerusalem Church in Jackson has experienced an influx of people seeking a COVID-19 test amid a new surge of cases. Testing sites have been backed up throughout the metro area due to holiday travel, the omicron variant spreading and at-home tests flying off shelves. New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett […]
JACKSON, MS
Metro International

Britain approves Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) -Britain has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill for adults who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening, its second easily administered antiviral against the coronavirus. Britain is scrambling to build its defences amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Antiviral Medications#Nbc News#Nirmatrelvir
AFP

J&J Covid booster highly effective against severe Omicron: study

A preliminary South African government study published Thursday showed a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron variant, a finding that helps revive the shot's reputation. - T cells - An earlier South African study in December found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine prevented hospital admissions by up to 70 percent.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Antiviral pill could become game-changer

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla hailed his company’s antiviral pill Paxlovid as a “game changer” after final trial data showed it reduced risk of hospitalization among high-risk groups by nearly 90%. An antiviral pill that prevents serious illness, to be taken soon after people develop symptoms, has long...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tu Salud

FDA OKs Second COVID Antiviral Pill for Limited Use

On December 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization of molnupiravir as the second antiviral pill for the treatment of COVID-19. The agency limited its use to adults at high risk for progression to severe disease for whom alternative authorized treatment options are not accessible or appropriate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

FDA authorizes new antiviral treatment, a Pfizer pill; Omicron variant

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized use of a new antiviral pill that can be taken at home to help prevent people sick with COVID-19 from becoming severely ill. Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, reduced the risk of severe disease by nearly 90% in clinical trials and appeared to...
HEALTH
CBS 58

Biden says 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's antiviral pill will be available in January

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged more than 250,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's antiviral pill will be available starting in January after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized it to treat Covid-19. "With today's action, we add the first-ever oral treatment to our nation's medicine cabinet and take a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic," he added. "As soon as emerging science showed the promise of this antiviral, we acted quickly and aggressively to pre-purchase 10 million treatment courses -- more than any other country in the world."
U.S. POLITICS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Nabs 2 Straight on Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Authorization

The major benchmarks extended their "Santa Claus rally" on Wednesday, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Pfizer (PFE) emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 antiviral pill for at-home use. In turn, the Dow added 261 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both joined the blue-chip index in notching a second-straight daily win. Investors are now gearing up for tomorrow, which marks the last session before Wall Street's Christmas break on Friday.
MARKETS
Live 95.9

Avoid Using These Shampoos Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

If you or someone in your family uses dry shampoo or conditioner, you may want to check the brand, just to be safe. According to the Food and Drug Administration, consumer goods company Proctor & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall on 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy