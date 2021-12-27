ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers' Choice Awards: Presenting the 2021 winners

By From Feast, Field
La Crosse Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked our readers to vote for their favorites from the first year of Feast and Field. This is what you said. Our writers and photographers traveled from coast to coast to put together profiles that captured the...

lacrossetribune.com

Door County Pulse

2021 Goodreads Choice Awards Announced

The annual Goodreads Choice Awards launched in 2009. During two rounds of open voting in 17 categories, users of the Goodreads platform vote for the best in each genre, and the winners are announced in early December. Here are are the selections in each category:. • Fiction: Beautiful World, Where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Journal

13th Annual ArtScape names People’s Choice Award winners

NEW ULM — The Grand Center for Arts & Culture’s 13th Annual ArtScape exhibit ended on Friday, Dec. 17. During the month-long exhibit, visitors were able to vote for their favorite works of art in both adult and student categories. The results were counted and the winners of...
NEW ULM, MN
talentrecap.com

Talent Recap Fan Choice Awards 2021: Favorite Talent Show Winner, Vote Here

Talent Recap, as the outlet for fans of T.V. talent shows, presents the 2021 Fan Choice Awards. Choose your favorite talent show winner of 2021 here! From America’s Got Talent, The Voice, The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, American Idol, and more, 2021 saw some amazing talent and special moments.
TV & VIDEOS
messenger-news.com

Winners of Gingerbread House Contest Awarded

Grapeland Public Library’s Gingerbread House Contest Winners, Jenny Hargrove – First Place, Kash & Kyelon Watson – Second Place, and Kenzie Brown – Third Place. GRAPELAND – An amazing and beautiful assortment of elaborately decorated Gingerbread houses adorned the front room of the Grapeland Public Library as winners were named in the first annual build off event for local students. Several entrants were present for the award ceremony, and while everyone couldn’t take the top spot, they all made judging an absolute nightmare. There easily could have been five or six first-place awards.
GRAPELAND, TX
State
Wisconsin State
oakpark.com

Color them award winners

Ron Feley has been painting houses in and around Oak Park for more than a quarter century. While he and his crew paint pretty much everything — interiors, exteriors, historic homes and new construction — Ronbo’s Fine Painting Inc. frequently receives accolades for their work on older homes.
deltanews.tv

Critics Choice Awards postponed amid COVID concerns

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. The in-person awards ceremony was due to be staged at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, but due to the rising number of COVID cases and the threat posed by the Omicron variant, organizers have decided to postpone the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Organic Wine#Food Drink#Feast
kingstonthisweek.com

Sustainable Kingston award winners announced

Sustainable Kingston announced the winners of its annual awards on Monday. Taking home the award for “Greatest Overall GHG (greenhouse gas) Emissions Reduction” is Queen’s University, which reduced its carbon footprint by 6,023 tonnes. In fact, the school is on its way to net-zero GHG emissions after reducing them by 35 per cent between 2008 and 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
La Crosse Tribune

The Way it Was: Erickson's Bakery, circa 1960s

Starting in 1883, Erickson’s Bakery served the La Crosse area for over a century. Throughout the years, the bakery rolled out many successful marketing campaigns for their products — Sunbeam Bread was likely the most well-known. It was located at 320 Fifth Ave. S. in the buildings pictured here. Today, these buildings are covered with stucco and occupied by Bimbo Bakeries.
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Feast and Field's top 10 stories of 2021

Since Feast and Field’s launch this past March, we’ve traveled to Napa Valley and Oregon vineyards, gone oyster farming on Virginia’s Eastern shores and hung out with the honeybees in Omaha. We’ve traversed fields dotted with corn, potatoes, oats and tomatoes. We’ve tasted maple syrup directly from...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Conscious Cat

Darwin’s Giveaway Winner Plus Special Offer for Conscious Cat Readers

Congratulations, Patti Hiller! You’re the winner of our Darwin’s giveaway!. Special offer: get 10 pounds for $14.95 + free gift + Charitable donation. Darwin’s has an introductory offer that can’t be beat so you can try this for your own cats: For $14.95, you get 10 pounds of raw food. You can customize the proteins depending on your cat’s taste preferences.
PETS
La Crosse Tribune

Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Dog for Christmas" Harry and Harvey were 7 years old when their mother, Sevilla, passed away after giving birth to her 14th child. Their dad Reuben married Mattie who made it clear she disliked the twins! Their dad agreed to letting the boys go live with Ephraim King and his wife Rachel who had only three children. How long would this be? How did the twins adapt to the change? They were displaced and innocent as they accepted their new life, new parents, and new surroundings.
PETS
Literary Hub

Here are the winners of the 2021 Hugo Awards.

The winners of the 2021 Hugo Awards—one of science fiction and fantasy’s most prestigious awards, decided by the popular vote of WorldCon members—were presented on Saturday night at the 79th WorldCon in Washington, DC. Notably, this is the first year the Hugo Awards had a category for Best Video Game, which went to Supergiant Games’s Hades.
ENTERTAINMENT
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fair awards presented

The North Idaho Fair and Rodeo held its annual "Friends of the Fair" award in August at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Jerry Johnson, Fair board president, led the ceremony that saw three major awards and two recognition plagues handed out. Volunteer Group of the Year was given to The Coeur...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
emilybites.com

Best Recipes of 2021: Reader’s Choice Award Winners

Hi friends! I want to give a big thank you to all of you who voted in my 11th annual Reader’s Choice Awards! Your votes means so much to me and I love seeing which recipes were your favorite. My blog always gets new readers in January and it’s so helpful to be able to point them to this post as a starting place for my “greatest hits” of the previous year, so I really appreciate you taking the time to give input and share your thoughts. In case you missed it, you can look at past reader favorites (which are still popular recipes today!) by checking out the 2020 winners, 2019 winners, 2018 winners, 2017 winners, 2016 winners, 2015 winners, 2014 winners, 2013 winners, 2012 winners and 2011 winners.
RECIPES

