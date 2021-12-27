Readers' Choice Awards: Presenting the 2021 winners

Hi friends! I want to give a big thank you to all of you who voted in my 11th annual Reader’s Choice Awards! Your votes means so much to me and I love seeing which recipes were your favorite. My blog always gets new readers in January and it’s so helpful to be able to point them to this post as a starting place for my “greatest hits” of the previous year, so I really appreciate you taking the time to give input and share your thoughts. In case you missed it, you can look at past reader favorites (which are still popular recipes today!) by checking out the 2020 winners, 2019 winners, 2018 winners, 2017 winners, 2016 winners, 2015 winners, 2014 winners, 2013 winners, 2012 winners and 2011 winners.

