Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the country, thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled after Christmas,...

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
More Flights Canceled Leaving Travelers Stranded Day After Christmas

More than 680 flights have already been canceled today for various airlines across the country. Leaving more Christmas travelers stranded in their respective airports. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has ravaged airlines employees. And it’s created massive staffing shortages during the busiest time of the year. Airlines including Delta, JetBlue, United, and American Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights already this Christmas weekend. They also released statements attributing to the Omicron variant.
Passengers stranded on British Airways flight for Barbados as pilot tests positive for Covid

Scores of flight passengers in the UK were left waiting for more than half a day after their pilot announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. In one of three viral videos shared by English hockey player Darcy Bourne on TikTok, the pilot of the British Airways flight can be heard telling passengers about his Covid-19 test report and about the airline’s efforts to replace him.“What we’re currently doing is looking for another pilot to take my place and that process is ongoing, but it’s not going to happen quickly and at the moment we have got...
Millions Travel Across US As Airlines Cancel Flights Over Covid

Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak and hospitals run out of space for patients. Several thousand travelers face a grim Christmas Eve as airlines United, Delta and Alaska said Thursday they were canceling December 24 flights due to Covid. United...
