JidScan Shares His Inspirational New Single/Video "On Fire Tonight", Featuring Ty Jack

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 5 days ago

When you're meant to achieve greatness, life will keep pulling you back to where it needs you most. JidScan's passion and heart have always been in rap, and his career has been down many avenues in the industry. From working at a label to learning the back end of promoting music,...

dopecausewesaid.com

mxdwn.com

The Beaches Share Fun New Song And Video "Let's Go" Featuring Lights

Canadian musicians The Beaches and Lights have just shared their newest song and video "Let's Go" on December 17. The collaboration is fun and light-hearted with a catchy chorus that will never get old. The song opens with Kylie Miller at a live show playing her electrifying...
q106fm.com

Watch video for Lacey Sturm's new single, "Awaken Love"

Ex-Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm has premiered the video for her new single "Awaken Love.". The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, finds Sturm trapped in the world of a painting. Speaking to Knotfest.com about the visual, Sturm shares, "Romance is a shadow of the divine. Everything that makes you come alive is whispering of an eternal life that's beyond this one. It's present, and you can wake up to it now."
earmilk.com

John Star addresses the competition on his new single "regardless"

Rising rapper John Star has a lot of words for the naysayers and opposition in his new single "regardless." Star is not the type to joke around as he sets it off with an unapologetic demeanor and bravado-driven lyrical style that blends street savviness with business acumen over the bass-heavy trap production. "Regardless" is a record that chronicles staying ahead of the competition, grinding to the top and being unapologetic and boastful about success with his goals, his money, and making sure nothing stops the money flow regardless of the situations in front of him. His flow and cadence might be a bit serviceable but it gets the job done with efficiency as Star also goes for the neck of the opposition with verbal threats augmented by his commanding vocal tone.
mxdwn.com

Ray Angry And Katherine McMahon Share Psychedelic New Song And Video "#Toyland" Featuring Questlove, Black Thought And More

If you need a soulful update to your Christmas playlist, "#Toyland" may be what you're looking for. Ray Angry and Katherine McMahon, collaborating as Public Domain, recently worked with artists such as Questlove and Black Thought on their funky version of the 1903 original. Along with the track comes a music video directed by Tatjana Kretveski, which features an avant-garde circus. Just as whimsical as the song and music video is its cover art, which was designed by Efram Wolff, the same artist who designed Stevie Wonder's Innervisions cover and several 1970s Motown records. Watch the video for "#Toyland" below.
djmag.com

LCY drops video for new single, '22:22': Watch

LCY has dropped the video to '22:22', a lush, soothing soundscape released as a single today, Friday 17th December. Billed as "a sombre and harmonic meditation on LCY's feelings in the past year", it's the first music to arrive from them since 'Pulling Teeth', which explored ideas around a dystopian, AI-run, post-human universe.
mykdkd.com

Jacob Bryant releases the music video to his latest single "Heartbeat"

"Heartbeat" follows Bryant's latest single, "Devil & an Old Six String." After losing his mother in 2010, Bryant battled depression and anxiety, self-medicated with alcohol and cocaine and ultimately suffered a heart attack at the age of just 19. He turned to music to heal, and Bryant says: "Music is healing. As simple as that sounds, the process of creating my art about the life experiences I have had is my therapy. From writing the songs, recording, mixing and mastering to finally seeing a finished product in my hands has been extremely therapeutic for me."
nextmosh.com

Artifas announce tour w/ Nonpoint; share new single "Legacy"

Share the post "Artifas announce tour w/ Nonpoint; share new single "Legacy"" Hard rockers Artifas have announced their new single via Imagen Records titled "Legacy," which is taken from their upcoming album dubbed 'Reflections' (out January 14, 2022) — stream the tune below.
ghostcultmag.com

Thank You Scientist Shares a New "Matrix" Inspired Video for "Soul Diver"

Progressive music genre blenders Thank You Scientist has shared a "Matrix" inspired music video for their song "Soul Diver." The video lampoons The Matrix right as Matrix Resurrections is in movie theaters. Ahead of the official Matrix 4 movie release, the band "leaked" the film in their newest music video. Complete with virtual reality and sword fights, the video is directed by and stars longtime TYS collaborator, Richie Brown. The track comes from their recent EP Plague Accommodations. Written and recorded in quarantine and released in November 2021, the 4-track EP is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Terraformer. As the first release under their own new label, Flying Jangus Records, Plague Accommodations marks a new, autonomous chapter for the group, and makes their music more widely available.
dopecausewesaid.com

Pop Rock Artist Alex Woodard Releases His Latest Single/Video "Open Up"

By now, fans of Alex Woodard are accustomed to winsome, emotionally provocative animated music videos — clips that align Woodard's forthright pop-rock songs with the long tradition of confessional storytelling. But with "Open Up," his latest effort, he's outdone himself. The clip for the single is poetic, graceful, strange and alluring, strategically recursive, and very beautiful. Once again, Woodard is working with San Diego songwriter and animator Savannah Philyaw, whose gorgeous watercolor-like illustrations match his melodies like sand matches surf. Her "Open Up" video introduces Alex Woodard as an explorer, and a fearless examiner of psychological barriers, journeying through the jungles of the unconscious mind to find himself.
dopecausewesaid.com

Dre'Co Releases His New Single/Video "Way Up", Featuring Asia Major

Raised in a family surrounded by musical talent and inspiration, young Andraeco Craig – aka Dre'Co – was destined to pursue his love for rap. But life had other plans, and somewhere along the way, education had to come before anything. When the time came for Dre'Co to decide between a nine to five or chasing his dreams, he chose the latter – and he hasn't looked back since. Dre'Co is a storyteller at heart. His music is a mosaic of life experiences, both good and trying, to serve as a beacon of hope for those who feel lost and unheard. Each track is uplifting in its own sense and picks you up when you need it most. Take a listen to Dre'Co's impressive discography and feel a sense of belonging through the lyrics.
buzz-music.com

Marcus Porter And Juicee Monroe "Glow," In A New Inspirational Single

Hailing from Madison, Wisconsin, songwriter, rapper, and producer Marcus Porter teams up with rapper/vocalist Juicee Monroe for their inspirational and lively single, "Glow." Marcus Porter's hip-hop and r&b stylings were once created for fun, but after seeing incredible success and traction, Porter knew music creation was for him. He uses alternative, backpack rap, and hints of r&b to bring his songs to life. Marcus Porter has performed at numerous intimate venues with packed crowds, one of which was at the Lifest stage.
substreammagazine.com

Thtbull Shares Lavish Visual For New Single, "Scorpion"

Rising artist Thtbull shows us the lavish lifestyle that the grind provides him in the new visual for the new hit "Scorpion." Directed by Phvzes, Thtbull, with two other beauties, flaunts endless cash, bottles of lean and more. Rapping about his extravagant taste, Thtbull grabs a few Supreme toy guns and watches the fun ensue. One thing leads to another and the rest of the night is left to our imagination.
dopecausewesaid.com

Page Sevii Drops the DOPE Music Video For His Track "Cheat Codes"

With the onset of a global pandemic, Page Sevii found himself in a creative awakening unlike any other. The difficult time of isolation and separation sparked his love for producing lyrically conscious music, and he quickly became dedicated to being a true student of the game. He pulls inspiration from a wide variety of genres and artists, including Drake, Lauryn Hill, and The Isely Brothers. Though the artist is in his early stages, still discovering his sound and honing in on his craft, you'll quickly come to find that Page Sevii has that raw talent that makes him destined to be known. With "Cheat Codes," Page Sevii is looking to elevate the minds of his audience and help them find their way to their dreams.
mxdwn.com

Lights Unveil Hypnotic New Single "Real Thing" Featuring Elohim

Lights is back and this time she's bringing a blue vibe. The video for her new single "Real Thing" featuring Elohim, first teased on Twitter last week, is composed of a whimsical blue palette in contrast to her last video, the aggressive and red tinted "Prodigal Daughter". In "Real Thing" the Canadian singer-songwriter also known as Lights Poxleitner-Bokan describes the confusing feeling of looking for something real but not knowing what real is. In a constant state of flux wondering if the real things put in front of us whether they be relationships, careers, or aspirations are what we really need in order to be happy.
dopecausewesaid.com

Berlin-Based Quintet Parcels Share Their New Music Video For "Famous"

It turns out that the most intriguing serial drama on the internet has the best music, too. The run of interrelated videos for songs from Day/Night, the acclaimed second album by Parcels, have left fans puzzled, intoxicated, disoriented, mesmerized, and, above all, ready for the next installment. Director Carmen Crommelin (sibling of Parcels guitarist and singer Jules Crommelin) has fitted the Day/Night songs to an artfully fractured storyline involving a house party, a psychiatrist, a frustrated host, a dancer, and lots of gorgeous, angled shots of the city at night. Voyeurism, sexual ambiguity, romance, questions of privacy, the things we tell and the things we keep to ourselves — it's all explored in these ridiculously potent, endlessly rewatchable three-minute clips.
dopecausewesaid.com

Nonpoint Release Their New EP "RUTHLESS" and Premiere the Official Music Video for Single "Back in the Game"

Nonpoint have released their new EP titled RUTHLESS along with the premiere of the official music video for single "Back in the Game". With the roar of one word, "INDEPENDENCE," Nonpoint has transcended the underground and taken their rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the Nonpoint tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like, "Cause you're looking at a one man death squad!" into your mind knowing it will never escape. This song and official video went live across all streaming platforms along with the remaining songs from the Ruthless EP. This follows their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.
24hip-hop.com

Patryk Tracz drops his new single "Thank You"

The album "Thank You" was released just a few weeks ago. It didn't take long for the song to go viral when it was released. As an accomplished artist, Patryk Tracz's renown and reputation skyrocketed as a result. One who is willing to put his thoughts on display for his followers to make sense of.
