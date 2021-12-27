JidScan Shares His Inspirational New Single/Video "On Fire Tonight", Featuring Ty Jack

Raised in a family surrounded by musical talent and inspiration, young Andraeco Craig – aka Dre’Co – was destined to pursue his love for rap. But life had other plans, and somewhere along the way, education had to come before anything. When the time came for Dre’Co to decide between a nine to five or chasing his dreams, he chose the latter – and he hasn’t looked back since. Dre’Co is a storyteller at heart. His music is a mosaic of life experiences, both good and trying, to serve as a beacon of hope for those who feel lost and unheard. Each track is uplifting in its own sense and picks you up when you need it most. Take a listen to Dre’Co’s impressive discography and feel a sense of belonging through the lyrics.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO