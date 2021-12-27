ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

European gas market reforms draw mixed reactions [Gas in Transition]

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the natural gas industry has welcomed the legislative and regulatory proposals with some caveats, some environmental NGOs are less enthused. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Joseph Murphy. The European Commission published a series of...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Companies face new Brexit red tape burden on imports from EU

Companies bringing goods into Great Britain face a new set of bureaucratic hurdles from 1 January, as the UK imposes full Brexit customs controls on imports from the EU for the first time.Controls on exports to the EU under Boris Johnson’s Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) were introduced a year ago, but mandatory checks on imports from European countries were delayed to July, and then postponed again to the start of 2022 after British businesses warned they were not ready.Thousands of companies will have to complete customs declarations either at the border or in advance of moving goods, and will...
ECONOMY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Rising demand for electricity in the country risks widespread blackouts unless more supplies are diverted to power stations, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said in a statement. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants. The decision comes against a backdrop of surging demand, as post-pandemic economic growth across the world drives electricity needs that cannot be met from less-polluting alternatives.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil expects Q4 boost from higher natural gas

Higher natural gas and oil prices could increase earnings by $1.9bn from Q3. US supermajor ExxonMobil said December 30 it expects higher global natural gas prices could boost its Q4 2021 earnings by as much a $1.1bn, with higher crude prices contributing up to another $800mn in earnings. In a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Natural Gas Forecast: US and European Prices Eye Weather and LNG Shipments

Natural Gas, US, Europe, LNG, Nord Stream 2, Temperature Models – Talking Points. US Natural gas prices eye EIA inventory report as cold weather looms. European prices see relief as temps rise, with LNG imports inbound. Technicals look bearish after prices dropped below the 200-day SMA. US Natural Gas...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Hydrogen Infrastructure#The European Commission#Eu
MySanAntonio

European gas posts longest declining streak in more than a year

European natural gas extended its declining streak to the longest in more than a year as shipments from the U.S. look set to ease the region's energy crunch. Benchmark Dutch front-month gas fell for a fifth day, dropping as much as 9.2% in Amsterdam. More vessels carrying liquefied natural gas are heading to Europe, raising expectations the new supplies will help to re-balance the tight market.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Despite short-term balance, global gas markets not out of the woods yet

Prices are moderating, and new supplies of LNG are headed to Europe to alleviate the supply emergency, but volatility remains an issue elsewhere. After a tumultuous week for TTF prices, which rose to and then tumbled from all-time highs of nearly $60/Mmbtu, the market is more balanced in the short term as a result of LNG supplies of at least 0.8 million tonnes across 11 tankers being re-directed from Asia and an upward revision to near-term temperature forecasts across northwest Europe.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price falters after major rally

Henry Hub is drifting lower despite forecasts for inclement weather. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was inching lower early in the December 28 session despite the forecast for extreme cold for parts of the country. Now in the February contract, Henry Hub, the US benchmark, was...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

European gas, power extend slump as LNG supplies promise relief

European natural gas fell for a fourth day as U.S. supplies are expected to bring relief to the tight market and traders weighed both milder weather and risks to demand from the omicron virus variant. Gas has whipsawed in recent days, soaring to record levels above $203.59 (180 euros) a...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022. Uzbekistan on December 25 officially opened the $3.6bn gas-to-liquid plant in the Qashqadaryo region. Uzbekistan GTL (UzGTL) converts domestic natural gas into liquid fuels and products with import substitution potential estimated at over $1bn/year, the government said. Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022 when the plant will process 3.6bn m3/yr of gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

European gas moderating slightly: press

New LNG supplies, milder weather, are helping keep a lid on prices. European natural gas prices fell December 27 for a fourth consecutive day, Bloomberg news agency reported, on the back of the expected arrival of new shipments of LNG from the US and milder weather. From record levels above...
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Claims Russia choking European gas supply are lies Gazprom

Accusations leveled by some Western officials against Moscow over allegedly halting gas supplies to Western Europe to push the approval of Nord Stream 2 are false, Russia's energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday. "All accusations alleging that we undersupply gas to the European market are absolutely baseless, unacceptable and inconsistent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

European gas prices jump 70% as Russia cuts gas shipments

Gazprom, Russia's state-controlled gas company, has reduced gas shipments to Europe, sending prices surging as the region faces a week of sub-zero temperatures. Interfax reported that gas shipments through the Yamal pipeline, which runs through Belarus and Poland to Germany, were at their lowest level for the past month. Gas...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

European markets finish mixed ahead of the holiday weekend

LONDON — European markets ended the day in mixed territory after a thin trading session on Christmas Eve, as traders kept a watchful eye on the latest developments around the omicron Covid variant. London's FTSE 100 ended the day up 0.2%, while the French CAC was 0.14% lower. Markets...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

European Gas Prices Hit Record After Russia Cuts Supply

European natural gas prices hit an all-time high Tuesday after Russia suddenly reversed flows through a key pipeline transporting gas to Germany. The Dutch natural gas calendar, the benchmark European index, surged around 20% to over $195 per megawatt hour on Tuesday. The record price spike came after Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom reversed and slowed gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, one of three routes the company uses to export natural gas to western Europe, the Financial Times reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy