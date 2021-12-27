ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robby Anderson Defends Celebrating Garbage Time First Down on Twitter

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD6yw_0dWdgV9U00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, 32-6. That was also the score when Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrated a first down catch on the Bucs' sideline with just under two minutes remaining. Here's video as well as Anderson's reaction to the reaction online.

Now, first of all, this is hilarious. Anderson spinning the ball and pointing in this situation and the reaction of the opposing players is unquestionably funny. It is also harmless. And as Anderson pointed out on Twitter, he's just having fun playing football, something which he's aware does not last forever.

Still, that image is like a Renaissance painting. Or at the very least a meme template. It's too bad we don't have an alternate angle because there must have been more confusion to match Antonio Brown's. Have you ever seen a celebration that deep on an opposing team's sideline? If the Bucs hadn't already mentally moved on to New York next week and how they would stop Zach Wilson, this definitely would have caused a fight, right?

Since it didn't, we should probably focus on Anderson's message about counting blessings and enjoying whatever you're doing to the fullest. At the end of the day this is just a game and what good does it do anyone to be upset by a football player celebrating in an unusual place at an unconventional time? None. Maybe this is a lesson we should all take into the new year.

Comments / 9

Related
The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs Scores Touchdown, Tells Bills Fans to Shut the F Up (Or Something Even More Crude]

The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
TMZ.com

NFL's Robby Anderson Surprises Fiancée With Custom G-Wagon For Christmas

Move over, Santa ... Robby Anderson is now the king of Christmas -- at least this year -- 'cause the Carolina Panthers star surprised his fiancée with a custom, 2021 G-Wagon for the holiday!. The NFL player had the awesome Dreamworks Motorsports ride delivered over the weekend -- and...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Carolina Panthers#Bucs#Renaissance
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Big Lead

NFL Week 16 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread

TITANS (+3.5) over NINERS. The Titans missed a golden opportunity to essentially assure their playoff spot in Pittsburgh. Mike Vrabel needs to find a way to keep that disappointing afternoon from becoming a season-ruining skid. No team requires maximum attention to detail and willingness to engaged physically like Kyle Shanahan's bruising squad. This would usually be a cause for concern but the Titans seem like a group that are at their best when hitting, and hitting hard. Take the free candy in friendly confines and enjoy the throwback gameplans grinding the grass down to a fine mist. Titans 21, Niners 17.
NFL
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy