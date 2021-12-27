Robby Anderson Defends Celebrating Garbage Time First Down on Twitter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, 32-6. That was also the score when Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrated a first down catch on the Bucs' sideline with just under two minutes remaining. Here's video as well as Anderson's reaction to the reaction online.

Now, first of all, this is hilarious. Anderson spinning the ball and pointing in this situation and the reaction of the opposing players is unquestionably funny. It is also harmless. And as Anderson pointed out on Twitter, he's just having fun playing football, something which he's aware does not last forever.

Still, that image is like a Renaissance painting. Or at the very least a meme template. It's too bad we don't have an alternate angle because there must have been more confusion to match Antonio Brown's. Have you ever seen a celebration that deep on an opposing team's sideline? If the Bucs hadn't already mentally moved on to New York next week and how they would stop Zach Wilson, this definitely would have caused a fight, right?

Since it didn't, we should probably focus on Anderson's message about counting blessings and enjoying whatever you're doing to the fullest. At the end of the day this is just a game and what good does it do anyone to be upset by a football player celebrating in an unusual place at an unconventional time? None. Maybe this is a lesson we should all take into the new year.