Rune Factory 4 Special is an HD release of the original version of Rune Factory 4, which was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012. While a Nintendo Switch version of the game was made available in 2020, the game now arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While it doesn’t bring anything new to the table, it is another way to enjoy an already solid farming simulator visual novel hybrid. However, Rune Factory 4 Special for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC are bundled with the Another Episode DLC entirely for free.

