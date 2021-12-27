ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheffield Boxing Day pub stabbing: Man, in 20s, dies after attack

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after being stabbed in a pub. The man, in his 20s, was attacked in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Day#Sheffield#Gypsy Queen
The Independent

Hidden camera shows man stab fox with pitchfork in ‘torture’ attack

Hidden camera video reveals a man repeatedly stabbing a fox with a pitchfork, leaving it writhing in agony.The attack, which took place in east Essex, was described by a campaign group as “torture” and “some of the worst abuse” they had ever witnessed.A man was later reported to have been arrested.The man and a woman seen in the video visited Great Monks Wood near Braintree, according to the Hunt Saboteurs Association.Hunts build artificial earths - an underground network of pipes and chambers - to encourage foxes into an area. The wild animals are then trapped, only to be released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones found dead

An ex police officer jailed for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown has been found dead. Declan Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September while serving a six-month sentence. He was reported to have been discovered at an address in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Doncaster: Man found hiding in rubbish bin after police chase

A suspect who stole a van on Christmas Day in South Yorkshire was found by police officers hiding in a rubbish bin. The Ford Transit van was taken in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, with Humberside Police giving chase. South Yorkshire Police took over as the vehicle headed into Hatfield in Doncaster,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bracklesham Bay: Kitesurfer dies after getting into difficulty

A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea off Sussex. Police said they were called to the beach at Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester, at about 13:15 GMT on Wednesday. Paramedics from SECAmb also attended, but officers said he was declared dead at the scene. Sussex Police said...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jack Barry: Knifeman, 18, jailed for former friend's murder

An 18-year-old convicted of murdering a former friend has been jailed for at least 18 years. Jack Barry, 19, was found injured on West Road, Hamstead, Birmingham, on 7 March and died at the scene. Cameron Cheshire, of West Road, Great Barr, Sandwell, was last week found guilty of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies after Christmas Day police chase on foot

A man has died in hospital after being chased and detained by police on Christmas Day. West Midlands Police said the man became unwell after "a brief foot chase" in the Kings Norton area of Birmingham at about 01:40 GMT. The force said officers had responded to reports of suspicious...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Sherburn-in-Elmet crash: Man from Barnsley dies

A man died when the car he was in overturned and fell into a dyke at the side of a country road. The 21-year-old, from Barnsley, was in a Renault Clio which crashed on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire Police said. A second man, also in his 20s, suffered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two men found injured inside Birmingham house

Two men are in a serious condition in hospital after being found injured at a house in Birmingham. Emergency crews were called to an address in Hawthorn Road at about 16:30 GMT on Boxing Day. The pair were found inside with serious injuries and taken to hospital, West Midlands Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newbottle murder arrest after man dies on Christmas Day

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died in a suspected assault on Christmas Day. The man, in his 30s, died at the scene in Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Houghton-le-Spring, at about 23:20 GMT. The arrested man, who is 34, remains in custody. Det Ch Insp...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abbey Hulton stabbing: Boy arrested after teen stabbed on Boxing Day

A 15-year-old boy is recovering at home after being stabbed on Boxing Day. Staffordshire Police said he was attacked in the Abbey Hulton area of Stoke-on-Trent at around 16:40. He was taken to hospital with minor stab wounds and later discharged, the force said. A 14-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Vehicles seriously damaged in Boxing Day arson attack

Two vehicles were set alight in an arson attack on Boxing Day in Devon. Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were seriously damaged at about 03:10 GMT in the Whiddon Valley area of Barnstaple. A Ford Fiesta was damaged at Stoat Park car park and a Volkswagen Crafter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Leicester stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies of stab injuries

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with stab injuries in a Leicester street.Police received a call at half past midnight on Monday from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who had been called to a report of a man in his 40s found in Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street.The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.On Monday evening two men aged 33 and 35, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in police custody.A cordon is in...
PUBLIC SAFETY

