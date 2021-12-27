ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick gives a classically terse answer when reporter asks about his New Year's resolution

By Henry McKenna
 4 days ago

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday.

He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.

NFL fans and media members lost it after seeing Belichick’s reaction to the question. There were many jokes on Twitter.

The subdued response came about a week after Belichick apologized to the media for his answers following the 27-17 loss to the Colts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Belichick gives a classically terse answer when reporter asks about his New Year's resolution

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

