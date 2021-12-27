ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man shot multiple times in South Loop parking lot

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing in a South Loop parking lot...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 18

Deirdre Senior
4d ago

Noone Is Ever In Custody.Noone Will Ever Be In Custody.The Devil 👿😈 Roams All Wee Hours Of The Night Seeking Whomever He May Devour.

Reply(9)
6
Leonard Kolak
4d ago

What is amazing is the guy was shot several times and he's still alive. The suspect must be a real bad shot

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Loop#Police#Public Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy