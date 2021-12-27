ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Author Correction: Digital printing of a novel electrode for stable flexible organic solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 8.5%

By S. Wageh
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93365-8, published online 09 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in FigureÂ 8(a) and (b) where the AFM and SEM images were incorrectly constructed showing the electrode on glass, rather than the electrode deposited on PET substrate. The original Figure...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

CD147 supports paclitaxel resistance via interacting with RanBP1

Though the great success of paclitaxel, the variable response of patients to the drug limits its clinical utility and the precise mechanisms underlying the variable response to paclitaxel remain largely unknown. This study aims to verify the role and the underlying mechanisms of CD147 in paclitaxel resistance. Immunostaining was used to analyze human non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer tissues. RNA-sequencing was used to identify downstream effectors. Annexin V-FITC/propidium iodide and terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labeling (TUNEL) staining were used to detect apoptosis. Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) and surface plasmon resonance (SPR) were performed to determine protein interactions. Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP) was performed to measure the speed of microtubule turnover. Xenograft tumor model was established to evaluate sensitivity of cancer cells to paclitaxel in vivo. In vitro and in vivo assays showed that silencing CD147 sensitized the cancer cells to paclitaxel treatment. CD147 protected cancer cells from paclitaxel-induced caspase-3 mediated apoptosis regardless of p53 status. Truncation analysis showed that the intracellular domain of CD147 (CD147ICD) was indispensable for CD147-regulated sensitivity to paclitaxel. Via screening the interacting proteins of CD147ICD, Ran binding protein 1 (RanBP1) was identified to interact with CD147ICD via its C-terminal tail. Furthermore, we showed that RanBP1 mediated CD147-regulated microtubule stability and dynamics as well as response to paclitaxel treatment. These results demonstrated that CD147 regulated paclitaxel response by interacting with the C-terminal tail of RanBP1 and targeting CD147 may be a promising strategy for preventing paclitaxel resistant.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reduction in trabecular meshwork stem cell content in donor eyes with primary open angle glaucoma

We previously identified and characterized human trabecular meshwork stem cells (TMSCs) based on high expression of ABCG2/p75 positivity and high nucleus to cytoplasmic ratio. These TMSCs expressing high ABCG2 and p75 were located to the insert region of the human TM. Additionally, we demonstrated an age-related reduction in the TMSC content which was significantly associated with TM cell loss. In continuation, this study was aimed to determine the TMSC content in glaucomatous donor eyes wherein a drastic reduction in TM cellularity has already been reported. Anterior segments from known glaucomatous (n"‰="‰6) and age-matched normal (n"‰="‰8) donors were dissected into four quadrants. A minimum of three sections from each quadrant were used for histopathological analysis as well as immunostaining. Analysis of hematoxylin and eosin-stained sections from glaucomatous tissues revealed a decrease in total TM cellularity, thickening of trabecular beams, fusion of trabeculae, absence of patent Schlemm's canal compared to age-matched controls. In addition, the TM thickness at various positions of the meshwork and the coronal as well as the meridional diameters of the Schlemm's canal were observed to be significantly reduced in glaucomatous eyes. Further, sections from both the groups were immunostained for universal stem cell marker ABCG2 and neural crest derived stem cell marker p75. The images were acquired using Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Quantification of total TM cellularity based on nuclear counterstain (mean"‰Â±"‰SD) using ImageJ identified 69.33"‰Â±"‰12.77 cells/section in control eyes. In glaucomatous donors, the TM cellularity was found to be reduced significantly to 41.83"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰="‰0.0007). In addition, a reduction in the percentage of TMSCs (cells with high ABCG2 expression and p75 positivity) was evident in glaucomatous donors (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.17%) compared to age-matched controls (4.73"‰Â±"‰5.46%) (p"‰="‰0.064). Thus, the present study confirmed the significant decline in TM cellularity and a reducing trend in the TMSC content, though this reduction was non-significant in glaucomatous donor eyes. Further studies are essential to elucidate the role of TMSCs in the pathogenesis of primary open angle glaucoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Gut microbiomes from Gambian infants reveal the development of a non-industrialized Prevotella-based trophic network

Distinct bacterial trophic networks exist in the gut microbiota of individuals in industrialized and non-industrialized countries. In particular, non-industrialized gut microbiomes tend to be enriched with Prevotella species. To study the development of these Prevotella-rich compositions, we investigated the gut microbiota of children aged between 7 and 37 months living in rural Gambia (616 children, 1,389 stool samples, stratified by 3-month age groups). These infants, who typically eat a high-fibre, low-protein diet, were part of a double-blind, randomized iron intervention trial (NCT02941081) and here we report the secondary outcome. We found that child age was the largest discriminating factor between samples and that anthropometric indices (collection time points, season, geographic collection site, and iron supplementation) did not significantly influence the gut microbiome. Prevotella copri, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Prevotella stercorea were, on average, the most abundant species in these 1,389 samples (35%, 11% and 7%, respectively). Distinct bacterial trophic network clusters were identified, centred around either P. stercorea or F. prausnitzii and were found to develop steadily with age, whereas P. copri, independently of other species, rapidly became dominant after weaning. This dataset, set within a critical gut microbial developmental time frame, provides insights into the development of Prevotella-rich gut microbiomes, which are typically understudied and are underrepresented in western populations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrode#Scientific Reports#Solar Cells#Digital#Afm#Sem#Faculty Of Science#King Abdulaziz University#College Of Engineering#Menoufia University
Nature.com

Colonial history and global economics distort our understanding of deep-time biodiversity

Sampling biases in the fossil record distort estimates of past biodiversity. However, these biases not only reflect the geological and spatial aspects of the fossil record, but also the historical and current collation of fossil data. We demonstrate how the legacy of colonialism and socioeconomic factors, such as wealth, education and political stability, impact the global distribution of fossil data over the past 30 years. We find that a global power imbalance persists in palaeontology, with researchers in high- or upper-middle-income countries holding a monopoly over palaeontological knowledge production by contributing to 97% of fossil data. As a result, some countries or regions tend to be better sampled than others, ultimately leading to heterogeneous spatial sampling across the globe. This illustrates how efforts to mitigate sampling biases to obtain a truly representative view of past biodiversity are not disconnected from the aim of diversifying and decolonizing our discipline.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Researchers develop self-healing perovskite solar cell

A team led by Prof. Hu Linhua at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has recently developed a type of self-healing perovskite solar cell by functional combination of polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP). Related results were published in the Journal of Energy Chemistry. These solar cells...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel mechanism to generate metallic single crystals

Generally, the evolution of metallic single crystals is based on crystal growth. The single crystal is either produced by growing a seed single crystal or by sophisticated grain selection processes followed by crystal growth. Here, we describe for the first time a fully new mechanism to generate single crystals based on thermo-mechanically induced texture formation during additive manufacturing. The single crystal develops due to two different mechanisms. The first step is a standard grain selection process due to directional solidification, leading to a pronounced fiber texture. The second and new mechanism bases on successive thermo-mechanically induced plastic deformations and texture formation in FCC crystals under compression. During this second step, the columnar grain structure transforms into a single crystal by rotation of individual grains. Thus, the single crystal forms step by step by merging the originally columnar grain structure. This novel, stress induced mechanism opens up completely new perspectives to fabricate single crystalline components and to accurately adjust the orientation according to the load.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Novel nanowires protection shell prepared for stable oxygen reduction reaction

(Nanowerk News) Chinese scientists have recently prepared stable face-centered tetragonal (fct)-phase platinum (Pt)-based intermetallics in nano-scaled size, which can be used as a protection shell for new PtFeIr nanowires preparation for stable oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). This research, published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition ("Ordered PtFeIr intermetallic nanowires through a...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Iran brings 150MW solar cell factory online

Last week saw the opening of a 150MW silicon cell production line close to the city of Khomeini in western Iran. An announcement from the government’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) states that the factory was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, and other officials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha. conceived...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A selective Cu complex with 4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide and phenanthroline displays DNA-cleaving and pro-apoptotic properties in cancer cells

The thin line between efficacy and toxicity has challenged cancer therapy. As copper is an essential micronutrient and is important to tumor biology, CuII complexes emerged as an alternative to chemotherapy; however, its biological properties need to be better understood. Thus, we report in vitro the antitumor effects of two CuII complexes named [Cu(4-fh)(phen)(ClO4)2] (complex 1) and [Cu(4-nh)(phen)(ClO4)2]Â·H2O (complex 2), in which 4-fh"‰="‰4-fluorophenoxyacetic acid hydrazide; 4-nh"‰="‰4-nitrobenzoic hydrazide and phen"‰="‰1,10-phenanthroline. Both complexes presented cytotoxic activity against tumor cells, but only complex 1 showed significant selectivity. Complex 1 also induced DNA-damage, led to G0/G1 arrest and triggered apoptosis, which was initiated by an autophagy dysfunction. The significant in vitro selectivity and the action mechanism of complex 1 are noteworthy and reveal this prodrug as promising for anticancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
EETimes.com

Breakthrough in Efficient Powering of Fusion Energy

Tokamak Energy has announced the successful completion of tests of cryogenic power electronic technology for its superconducting magnets’ high-efficiency operation. The company is working on fusion technology using a combination of spherical tokamaks and high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets. According to Tokamak Energy, tests of the new power electronics showed twice the efficiency of previous systems, resulting in a substantial reduction in the power required to cool the HTS magnets, lowering the cost of future fusion power plants, a critical step toward commercializing and scaling fusion technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Templating Approach Stabilizes “Ideal” Perovskite Material for Cheap, Efficient Solar Cells

Researchers have developed a method to stabilize a promising material known as perovskite for cheap solar cells, without compromising its near-perfect performance. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used an organic molecule as a ‘template’ to guide perovskite films into the desired phase as they form. Their results are reported in the journal Science.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Risen claims 23.65% efficiency for heterojunction solar module series

Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has improved the power conversion efficiency of its heterojunction solar module series from 23.08% to 23.65%. The result was confirmed by Germany's TÜV Rheinland, which also found that the module achieved a maximum power of 721.016 W. “The module combined the latest heterojunction...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy