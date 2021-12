CLAIM: New York lawmakers will vote Jan. 5 on a bill that would allow for the “indefinite detention of the unvaccinated.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The claim is misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in 2015, that would allow for the temporary detention of individuals infected, or suspected of being infected, with a contagious disease during a public health emergency. The state Assembly’s health committee has no plans to take action on the bill, and its sponsor now says he will withdraw it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO