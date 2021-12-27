ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

Hawarden cafe destroyed by fire

By Wesley Thoene
 4 days ago

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Nine different fire departments battled a structure fire in Hawarden early Sunday morning. That building is now a complete loss.

According to Hawarden Fire Chief Duane Schiefen, the department received a call just before 2 a.m. to the Central Cafe in Hawarden.

Crews arrived to a fully engulfed structure fire and called for mutual aid from eight other departments to help fight the fire, including aerial units from Sioux Center and Orange City.

There were no injuries reported, but the building is a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation but officials confirm that the owners do intend to rebuild the long-time business.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

