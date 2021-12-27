National Park Service to conduct prescribed burns to reduce slash piles this winter at Mount Rushmore

Up to 1,000 homes have been burned in what is being called the most destructive blaze in Colorado’s history. Horrifying aerial footage shows the devastating impact of the fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds that ripped through towns near Boulder,Colorado, on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents. As the fires raged, startling video, filmed from a plane flying above the state, shows the towns of Superior and Louisville engulfed in flames at multiple locations.Officials have declared the fire the most devastating ever to impact the state.Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency, allowing the state to...

