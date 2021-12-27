ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service to conduct prescribed burns to reduce slash piles this winter at Mount Rushmore

By Jody Heemstra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Rushmore National Memorial will be implementing prescribed burns this winter (2021-22). When the winter conditions are right, the Park Service will be burning these accumulated slash piles left...

