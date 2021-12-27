ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole King and James Taylor to star in an upcoming documentary film

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole King and James Taylor will star in an upcoming documentary film that chronicles their decades-long friendship and musical collaboration.Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name will premiere on...

Rolling Stone

Carole King, James Taylor Perform ‘You’ve Got a Friend,’ ‘It’s Too Late,’ ‘Sweet Baby James’ in New Concert Doc Trailer

Carole King and James Taylor perform their own hits — alongside harmonizing on each other’s songs — in the new trailer for concert documentary Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name. The film premieres on Jan. 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET via CNN and will livestream via CNNgo. It will be available on demand from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 via cable and satellite providers, CNNgo, and CNN mobile apps. The exclusive trailer includes archival photos from the first time they performed together in 1970 at the storied Troubadour, alongside King and Taylor being interviewed in July 2021...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
James Taylor
Johnny Cash
Carole King
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
womansday.com

Betty White to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday With a Star-Studded Event

Celebrate Betty White’s 100th birthday with a special one-day movie event in theaters across the country. The celebration will take place on January 17 and include interviews with White’s famous friends, clips from her work, and never-before-seen footage. White celebrated her 99th birthday in 2021 in a low-key...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Regina King will star as Shirley Chisholm in upcoming Netflix

Feature film Shirley from Participant and Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions is heading to Netflix. Regina King will star as Shirley Chisholm in the film written and directed by John Ridley. SHIRLEY is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman and the first...
MOVIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Biggest Birthday Wish Is Robert Redford

What do you put on your wish list when you are looking forward to celebrating your 100th birthday? Well, anything you want, in most cases we’d guess! And, Betty White is taking full advantage as she mentioned only one specific birthday wish while discussing her big day with ET. This wish? Robert Redford.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Rowland shares rare look inside her family home in LA in sweet video with her sons

Kelly Rowland has been enjoying some quality time with her family at home in LA during the holidays as she celebrated son Noah's first Christmas. The Destiny's Child star has been sharing snippets from her festivities on social media, including a sweet video of her sitting on the couch with children Titan and Noah while reciting the words from the hit Christmas movie Home Alone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Ryan Phillippe Debuts Secret Girlfriend Bailey Dodge After Settling Assault Lawsuit With His Ex Elsie Hewitt

Ryan Phillippe did not come out as gay on Christmas. He's been secretly dating smoking hot model Bailey Dodge. The 47-year-old Cruel Intentions star caused chaos when he shared a photo on Saturday sprawled out on the ground with his buddy Matt Sinn. The two look thick as thieves, wearing their pajamas and matching Santa hats lying by the fire and the Christmas tree with unopened presents.
CELEBRITIES

