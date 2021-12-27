New pickup trucks stolen from an Illinois car lot

VENICE, Ill. – One person is in police custody after a truck theft. Police say two more are on the run.

At around 2:00 am today police say the suspects broke into a car lot along Route 3 at 4th Street in Venice, Illinois. They smashed through a fence and took off with two brand-new pickup trucks.

Less than an hour later one of those stolen pickups crashed at 3rd Street and Madison Avenue in Madison. That person tried to run but was captured.

