ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New pickup trucks stolen from an Illinois car lot

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3claSD_0dWddUA800

VENICE, Ill. – One person is in police custody after a truck theft. Police say two more are on the run.

At around 2:00 am today police say the suspects broke into a car lot along Route 3 at 4th Street in Venice, Illinois. They smashed through a fence and took off with two brand-new pickup trucks.

Less than an hour later one of those stolen pickups crashed at 3rd Street and Madison Avenue in Madison. That person tried to run but was captured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 12

Floppy’s
4d ago

If they could steal a house a would! Nothing is off limits they believe that their everyone owes them so if you don’t give it to them they will take it!

Reply(8)
10
try to understand
4d ago

come on people, stop throwing slurs. thieves come in every color

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Gunman steals SUV on Washington Avenue early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A driver was carjacked early Friday morning in Downtown St. Louis. Police said a man with a gun approached the driver just after midnight on Washington Avenue at North 11th Street. The gunman stole the driver’s SUV and took off. The driver was not hurt. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages bar and salon in Edwardsville Thursday night

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Fire damaged a bar and salon in Edwardsville, Illinois Thursday night. Firefighters got the call at about 10 p.m. The fire was at the EXO Nail Bar on Highway 157. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Venice, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
Venice, IL
Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Family of slain Illinois deputy speaks out ahead of visitation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The family of slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley has released a statement following his death Wednesday morning. Riley, 38, was a husband, father, son, and friend. The statement released by the Illinois State Police from Riley’s family said, “to the public, he became a hero on December 29th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero.”
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Car Lot#Pickup Trucks#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Suspect at large after 2 killed, 2 injured in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Kirksville. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Thursday found an 18-month-old child dead. Twenty-two-year-old Braxton Cottrill was taken to a hospital in Columbia where he died. Another woman...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Commercial building on fire in north St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A commercial building was on fire Friday morning in north St. Louis. The fire broke out at that building located in the 2900 block of North Newstead at about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOx 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Man charged in May deaths of two people in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A man is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two people in Branson in May. It was reported Thursday that 34-year-old Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres of Branson also is charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action. The shooting happened May 29 outside of Famous Dave’s restaurant in the popular tourist town.
BRANSON, MO
FOX 2

Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested. WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Kansas City police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on the city’s east side. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street. Police say a man was struck by a car that fled. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy