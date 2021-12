A new NFT collection inspired by the jewelry collection of Tupac Shakur will be sold by the late rap icon’s estate, making it the first Pac-related NFT to be officially authorized. “The Immortal Collection” will become available on Wednesday (Dec. 15) and includes digital replicas of 2pac’s most popular pieces of jewelry, including one that was worn by the rapper on the night of his death. Created by Digital Arts & Sciences in partnership with Impossible Brief, The Immortal Collection consists of four pieces: “Artist,” “Activist,” “Sinner,” and “Saint.” Each piece is inspired by one aspect of Pac’s personality and includes...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 17 DAYS AGO