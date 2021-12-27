Chiefs roll by the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play their final home game of the 2021 season on Monday when they host the Cleveland Browns during primetime. This game has the potential to be so much more than a standard rivalry matchup, however. Recent rumors and reports have suggested that Ben Roethlisberger has been in contact with close friends and former teammates, reportedly inviting them to the game for what could very well be his final appearance at Heinz Field, per Mike Nicastro.

