Bamford Watch Department’s obsession with Snoopy has spawned another special edition watch themed after the beloved cartoon beagle. For the latest creation, Bamford has collaborated with Franck Muller to create a limited-edition iteration of the Crazy Hours timepiece with the Snoopy theme. The watch combines Bamford’s trademark blacked-out look with Franck Muller’s signature Crazy Hours complication to create something that’s subtle yet very interesting. In fact, the Franck Muller x Bamford Watch Department Crazy Hours Cintrée Curvex is very different from all the Snoopy-themed watches we’ve seen before, which have come from watchmakers ranging from Timex to Omega. Without a doubt, the collaborative timepiece might not appeal to everyone’s taste but I find it as one of the nicest character watches.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO