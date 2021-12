Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown on Thursday said 76 police officers have been shot or shot at so far in 2021 while reflecting on the city's deadly year. Brown highlighted officers' commitment to keeping Chicago safe and outlined goals to decrease crime in 2022. The city closes out 2021 with nearly 800 murders as of Dec. 26 compared to the 763 murders recorded during the same time period in 2020, according to CPD's crime statistics.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO