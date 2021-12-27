ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Use Natural Gas in a Maine Business, Install Detectors Now

By Cindy Campbell
 4 days ago
A deadly explosion in Farmington two years ago has prompted a new law that will require gas detectors in public spaces. The L.E.A.P. Building in Farmington Exploded in September of 2019. A Farmington firefighter was killed in that explosion and several others injured, including several firefighters and an employee...

