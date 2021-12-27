ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cruise Ship Passenger Airlifted At Night After Suffering Stroke At Sea

By Dane Enerio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter crew flew more than 200 miles into the Gulf of Mexico last week to medevac a Carnival cruise ship passenger suffering a possible stroke, the service said. The USCG's District Eight watchstanders received a call Wednesday morning regarding an unnamed 53-year-old man aboard...

Comments

Tamara Degner
4d ago

the vaccinated are having strokes and heart attacks...even children...and people think this is normal...

14
14
 

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
Coast Guard airlifts cruise ship passenger offshore, near Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD)- A 53-year-old man cruising on the Carnival Valor Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been transported to a local hospital after experiencing stroke like symptoms aboard the ship. The Coast Guard District Eight withstanders received a called at 11:23 p.m. and transported the man to the hospital. The man...
Royal Caribbean ship with 55 passengers positive with Covid-19 onboard will remain at sea until this weekend

A cruise ship out of South Florida will skip two ports after 55 people onboard tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean International confirmed Thursday that its ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ ship will not stop in Curaçao or Aruba as planned. The ship left Port Everglades on Saturday for an 8-night Caribbean sailing. It plans to remain out at sea until returning to Fort Lauderdale as scheduled on Sunday. Last Saturday, another Royal Caribbean ship – ‘Symphony of the Seas’ – arrived back in Miami after 48 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean. Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
Woman Overboard on Carnival Cruise Ship is Being Investigated as a Murder

12/111/21: "Man Overboard!" came the 3:30 am call on the loudspeakers of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship off the coast of Baja California. A woman fell or was pushed from the 5th floor, and fell into the Pacific ocean. A fall from that height would ordinarily result in injury. If the person was not pulled out of the water quickly enough, hypothermia would set in.
