Qatar to Invest $60 Million in Israeli Gas Pipeline to Gaza

By Israel Hayom
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQatar will invest some $60 million in a pipeline to bring Israeli natural gas into the Gaza Strip, the Gulf kingdom’s envoy to Gaza, Mohammad al-Emadi, announced on Sunday. A major Hamas backer, Qatar has pledged some $360 million for Gaza’s reconstruction following the Islamist terrorist group’s conflict with Israel in...

