Effect of Long-term Supplementation With Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids vs Placebo on Risk of Depression or Clinically Relevant Depressive Symptoms and on Change in Mood Scores: A Randomized Clinical Trial.

 5 days ago

By Olivia I Okereke,Chirag M Vyas,David Mischoulon,Grace Chang,Nancy R Cook,Alison Weinberg,Vadim Bubes,Trisha Copeland,Georgina Friedenberg,I-Min Lee,Julie E Buring,Charles F Reynolds,JoAnn E Manson. Marine omega-3 fatty acid (omega-3) supplements have been used to treat depression but their ability to prevent depression in the general adult population is unknown. To test effects...

Kokomo Perspective

Fish Oil Has No Effect on Depression, Study Finds

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- They may have other proven health benefits, but new research shows that fish oil supplements don't prevent depression or improve mood. Some experts recommend omega-3 fish oil supplements to help prevent depression in high-risk patients, but studies have yielded mixed results and there...
studyfinds.org

Omega-3 supplements won’t prevent depression, study says

BOSTON, Mass. — Are fish oil supplements containing lots of omega-3 fatty acid a viable way to help prevent depression? According to new research, the answer is no. The largest ever clinical trial of its kind reports there is no validity to the claim that omega-3 supplements help prevent depression.
physiciansweekly.com

Marine ω−3 FAs May Up Risk for Depression in Older Adults

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For adults ages 50 years or older without clinically relevant depressive symptoms at baseline, treatment with marine omega-3 fatty acid supplements is associated with a small but statistically significant increase in the risk for depression or clinically relevant depressive symptoms, according to a study published in the Dec. 21 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
