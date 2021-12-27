Effect of Long-term Supplementation With Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids vs Placebo on Risk of Depression or Clinically Relevant Depressive Symptoms and on Change in Mood Scores: A Randomized Clinical Trial.

In 65-70% of North American children over one year, vitamin D levels are dangerously low (<75 nmol/L). Low vitamin D has been linked to an increased risk of viral upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), asthma-related hospitalizations, and the usage of anti-inflammatory medications. Wintertime vitamin D supplementation has not been proven to lessen the risk of URTI and asthma exacerbations, two of the most prevalent and costly illnesses in young children. For this study, scientists focused on comparing the effects of ‘high dose’ (2000 IU/day) vitamin D supplementation vs.’standard dose’ (400 IU/day) vitamin D supplementation in reducing laboratory-confirmed URTI and asthma exacerbations in preschool-aged Canadian children during the winter, and assess the effect of ‘high dose’ vitamin D supplementation on vitamin D serum levels and specific viruses that cause URTI.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO