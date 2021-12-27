Effect of Long-term Supplementation With Marine Omega-3 Fatty Acids vs Placebo on Risk of Depression or Clinically Relevant Depressive Symptoms and on Change in Mood Scores: A Randomized Clinical Trial.
By Olivia I Okereke,Chirag M Vyas,David Mischoulon,Grace Chang,Nancy R Cook,Alison Weinberg,Vadim Bubes,Trisha Copeland,Georgina Friedenberg,I-Min Lee,Julie E Buring,Charles F Reynolds,JoAnn E Manson. Marine omega-3 fatty acid (omega-3) supplements have been used to treat depression but their ability to prevent depression in the general adult population is unknown. To test effects...www.physiciansweekly.com
