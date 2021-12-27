Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

 4 days ago
Shooting at arcade leaves one dead

LUMBERTON — One man is dead as the result of an attempted robbery Thursday at a local gaming establishment, according to police.

Officers responded about 5:25 a.m. to a report of a person shot at the Skilled Arcade #3, located at 402 N. Pine St., according to the Lumberton Police Department.

“At this time the preliminary investigation indicates an unknown male entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. A struggle took place between the employee and the unknown male. During the struggle the unknown male was shot and died as a result of his injuries,” according to a statement released by the police department.

Investigators were working Thursday to identify the deceased man and notify his family. No additional information was available.

“The investigation is currently ongoing,” according to the statement.

Empty Stocking Fund raises more than $70K

LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund raised more than $70,000 to provide Christmas gifts to needy children in Robeson County this year.

The Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and Lumber River United Way.

The Fund was established in the late 1970s as a way to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised more than $1 million, enough to help more than 30,000 children.

The money raised this year is enough to serve more than 1,000 children in need throughout Robeson County. Last year’s Empty Stocking Fund served 1,181 children.

United Way remains $145,000 from its goal

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County has currently raised $104,000 on the way to their $250,000 goal.

“One of the greatest benefits of giving to the United Way of Richmond County is your donation stays local and helps your family, friends, and neighbors in our community,” said United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish. “As the needs in the community continue to grow, consider making a donation to our local United Way. Your one donation supports 15 local programs, which amplifies your giving across many critical areas. When your gift combines with others, you can do more than any single gift on its own.”

Parrish also said that nonprofits are seeing an increased need for services, but their fundraising has been hampered.

“We’re asking you to seriously consider giving a year-end gift to United Way,” Parrish said.

To donate or learn more, go to http://www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net; or call 910.997.2173; or mail P.O. Box 153, Rockingham, NC 28380.

