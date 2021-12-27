Winter has arrived and Ballgreen is ushering in the coldest season with a whole host of seasonal dishes, including the new Red Wine Braised Short Ribs and Paleo Salmon Tacos. Bellagreen is an American fast casual restaurant that specializes in chef-quality food made from sustainably sourced ingredients. The restaurant's new winter menu features comforting, cold-weather dishes, many of which are naturally gluten-free or vegetarian. Some of the tasty new options include the Cranberry Poppyseed Salad, which combines romaine and kale, with red onion, cranberries, sliced oranges, and kiwi, as well as the Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, which are slow-cooked in au jus and served with chipotle mashed sweet potatoes and steamed broccoli. Perhaps the most crave-worthy new dish is the Paleo Salmon Tacos, which features pan-seared, sustainably sourced salmon seasoned with tandoori-inspired flavors and topped with cabbage slaw.
