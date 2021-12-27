ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sarah Weddington, Roe v. Wade lawyer, dies at 76

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fi4ei_0dWdYcRr00

Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials say ‘foul play is suspected’ in 2020 death of Nathan Fox

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Department said that the April 2020 death of now-identified Nathan Gerald Fox is under investigation, with “foul play” suspected. According to Randall County officials, a vehicle fire was discovered at Hill Road in rural Randall County in April 2020, in which a body was […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
msmagazine.com

The Supreme Court Revealed a Lack of Respect for Precedent and Women’s Health—And It Won’t Stop There

Even though Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land, it is very difficult to access abortion care throughout much of the U.S. due to restrictive state laws and lack of clinics providing these healthcare procedures. Current Supreme Court jurisprudence says people can seek abortions up until the point of viability—around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy—and states can only regulate abortion as long as it does not cause “an undue burden” for the person seeking an abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Weddington
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#The U S Supreme Court
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy