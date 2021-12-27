Sarah Weddington, Roe v. Wade lawyer, dies at 76
Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.
