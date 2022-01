Fans of the comedic Sonic Boom TV series will soon be able to own the entire show in a single package!. NCircle Entertainment has announced a “Complete Series” Steelbook Blu-Ray release of the show, which will feature all of its episodes along with special features in 5 discs. The set will be launching in March 2022, and you can pre-order it right now over here (ships worldwide).

