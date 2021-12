One gingerbread village in Central New York is among the best in the country. The annual village at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, is getting national attention once again this holiday season by not one but two different magazines. Forbes Travel Guide named it one of the best in the country, an honor the magazine has bestowed on Turning Stone's holiday tradition several times in the past. It's the only New York display to make the list of 14 best and it's among good company, joining the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago, Four Seasons at Walt Disney World Resort, and The Ritz-Carlton in Florida.

