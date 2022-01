NovoNotes has announced a new audio plugin for adjusting the sound field. Ambience Enhancer lets you control gain, lowpass filter, and delay of the ambience. The Ambience Enhancer analyzes the incoming audio signal and breaks it down into ambience and direct sound. By adjusting the gain, filter, and delay parameters, you can control the ambience as you wish. The ambience is the result of the decomposition of the input signal, and the plug-in does not add any reverberation or artificial sounds. This is also effective when you want to use stereo music material to blend into a surround space.

