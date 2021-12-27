ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Sample Pack Maker releases 5 free sample packs

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA side project from Pierre Parenteau of SampleScience, The Sample Pack Maker has recently launched with a collection of 5 free sample packs. The idea behind this projects is to have an area to freely...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sonic State

Free 2GB Ableton Live Instruments Pack

Abletunes Foundation | Keys is dedicated to piano and keys 20/12/21. Abletunes has released a free 2GB Ableton Live instruments pack called Foundation | Keys dedicated to piano and keys. They say that it features 25 multi-sampled instrument racks designed for contemporary music - from clean upright and grand pianos to heavily processed dance and lo if keys. All racks have macro controls for effects and rack-specific parameters.
THEATER & DANCE
rekkerd.org

Audentity Records Christmas Bundle: 25 sample packs for 25 EUR

Audentity Records has announced the release of a limited time Christmas Bundle, a collection of 25 full sample packs offered at a 95% discount. The bundle includes a huge amount of loops, kits, vocals, synth presets, MIDI files, one shots and more. It’s a great collection and mix of vocals,...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Rast Sound releases Master Duduk 2 sample library (Kontakt & Wav)

Rast Sound has announced the release of an update to the Master Duduk sample library recorded with talented Alafsar Rahimov. Version 2 comes with tuned phrase plays, a new engine and additional presets for the library that offers playable solo articulations, wealth of rare performances and patterns. “Armenian musicologists cite...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Didgeridoo: Free sample library by Rast Sound (Kontakt & Wav)

Rast Sound has announced a Christmas gift. Featuring playable solo styles, barks, roars and patterns for Kontakt, the Didgeridoo sample library is now available free to download. Aboriginal instrument Didgeridoo is now available as a free christmas gift for a limited time. Didgeridoo features. Multiple Playable Solo Styles. Barks, Roars...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Sample#Texas Instruments#Samplescience#The Sample Pack Maker#Analog Percussion Wolf#Vinyl Crackles Collection#Vhs Noise Collection
rekkerd.org

Blvckout Modern Kits Bundle: 20 sample packs for $20 USD!

FLASH SALE ALERT! For $20 (normally $350) you get the Blvckout 20 for $20 Bundle – These kits were inspired by today’s hottest artists such as Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Dj Mustard, Central Cee, Pop Smoke, Morray, Tyga, NBA Youngboy, NoCap, and many more!. At more...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters launches Liquid Soul sample pack by Hugh Hardie

Loopmasters has released a new collection of loops and samples by Hospital Records’ Hugh Hardie. The royalty free Liquid Soul collection aims to aid you in crafting gorgeous, jazz infused liquid drum and bass. Liquid Gold is Hugh’s first ever sample pack, and as such is an encapsulation of...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

SampleRadar advent calendar: 223 free retro video game samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar. Head over to our advent calendar hub page to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on. As a child, SampleRadar spent more time than...
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Lobby Piano Playable Techniques: Free sample library by Man Makes Noise

Man Makes Noise has announced the release of a free Christmas gift. The Lobby Piano Playable Techniques is a sample library created with sounds taken from the original recordings for The Lobby for Omnisphere. The Lobby Piano is a small grand piano in a lobby. I originally recorded said piano...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Marketing
rekkerd.org

ADSR Sounds Welcome to 2022 Sale: Up to 70% OFF sounds & plugins

ADSR Sounds has announced the launch of its Welcome to 2022 Sale, offering discounts of up to 70% off on sample packs and synth presets, tutorial courses, and audio plugins for a limited time. ADSR wishes you the best start to a new year of musicality with our Welcome to...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Automata Halftime DNB sample pack by Blind Audio

Loopmasters has launched a new heavyweight collection of halftime drum and bass sonics from Blind Audio. Automata Halftime DNB features an intense collection of loops and one-shots that aims to give you everything you need to get started with halftime drum & bass. Take a deep dive into this sometimes...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Sample Magic launches Flipped Funk sample pack at Splice Sounds

Sample Magic has released its latest sample pack Flipped Funk, a collection of loops and one shots that brings broken beats, reworked rare soul, and resampled R&B. Flipped Funk delivers a definitive collection of retro musical compositions inspired by the late ‘60s and early ‘70s era of funk, resampled and reworked with the modern beat producer in mind.
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Sonic Zest releases Dulci plucked dulcimer sample library for Kontakt

Sonic Zest has announced the release of a new Kontakt instrument library inspired by the Doctor Strange soundtrack, which uses a plucked Dulcimer through the score. The Dulcimer is an ancient stringed instrument that can be played by strumming or plucking the strings. We recorded two articulations: hand-plucked soft and hard. We’ve also included a sound design pad sound too. Dulci sounds great both on its own and when layered with other exotic stringed instruments.
rekkerd.org

Goldbaby End of Year Sale: 40% OFF sample packs + FREE TekDrum vs AnalogHeat

Goldbaby has announced the launch of its annual End of Year Sale, offering a 40% discount on its sample packs with the sounds of vintage drum machines and synths. With a passion for vintage drum machines, synthesizers, vinyl, tape and music technology, Goldbaby has a fantastic reputation for creating useful and interesting instruments for use in many different genres of music. In demand by leading software & hardware companies for sample content, Goldbaby has had the pleasure of working with: Native Instruments, Elektron, Ableton, FXpansion, Dave Smith Instruments, iZotope, Presonus and XLN Audio.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Patchbanks launches Mogami Drums sample pack by Linear Acoustics

Patchbanks has introduced a new sample pack by Linear Acoustics. The drum samples of Mogami Drums have an old school mono tone with random bits of fragmented analog circuitry noise that generates an impressive sub-8khz sound like nothing else. The drum samples include custom kicks, snares, hats and an extra...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Image-Line releases Drumful Treasure free sound pack for FLEX

Image-Line has released a new sound pack for the FLEX advanced preset-based synthesizer included in FL Studio. Drumful Treasure features a large collection of drum and percussion sounds. We are excited to announce Drumful Treasure by WiseLabs. A free FLEX pack for FL Studio owners. Getting it is as simple...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

BLEASS launches SampleWiz 2 sample synth by Jordan Rudess

BLEASS has announced the release of a unique sample and synthesis instrument that marks the 10th anniversary of the first version of SampleWiz. A collaboration with legendary keyboardist Jordan Rudess, SampleWiz 2 combines modern features such as granular and cloud sample engines, with the satisfying, rapid workflow of classic hardware samplers.
CELL PHONES
rekkerd.org

Tube & Berger Signature Sounds sample pack from Kittball Records

Loopmasters has launched new sample pack from the Kittball Records house and tech house label from Dortmund, Germany. Tube & Berger Signature Sounds features a collection of loops and one shots by the electronic music duo consisting of Arndt Rörig and Marko Vidovic. Tube & Berger from Solingen, Germany...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

LFO Store releases Dark Blue Generator for UltraNova/MiniNova

LFO Store has announced the release its first soundset for the UltraNova and MiniNova synthesizers from Novation. Dark Blue Generator includes a collection of 100 presets suitable for production of electronica, original soundtracks, ambient, downtempo, progressive, and more. Here you will find all what you need to create complete track...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Neural Patches releases Pressure preset pack for Korg monologue

Neural Patches has announced the release of a new collection of presets for the monologue analog monophonic synthesizer from Korg. Containing 100 patches, Pressure includes retro and modern synths, basses, lush pads, leads, arpeggios, brass, organs and many more. The pack is makes extensive use of monologue’s Shape knob, so...
ELECTRONICS
bedroomproducersblog.com

Drop Designer Is A Free Sample-Based Instrument For NI Kontakt

Skybox Audio offers Drop Designer, a FREE sample player instrument patch for Native Instruments Kontakt. Drop Designer is a sample player that lets you get creative with samples quickly and easily. Before going on, I should say that Drop Designer requires the full version of Kontakt, not the free Kontakt...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy