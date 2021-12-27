ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

O-I Glass Agrees To Sell Cristar Tableware Business

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDTnL_0dWdWbD200
  • O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) agreed to sell Cristar TableTop S.A.S. to Vidros Colombia S.A.S, an affiliate of Brazil-based tableware producer Nadir Figueiredo S.A.
  • The company expects the sale to generate gross proceeds of $95 million and close during the first half of 2022.
  • The sale of Cristar is consistent with O-I's ongoing portfolio optimization program to exit non-core operations and further advance its core business.
  • Outlook: O-I Glass affirmed its previously communicated business outlook, including Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.30 - $0.35 (at October 22, 2021 currency exchange rates).
  • Price Action: OI shares closed lower by 0.43% $11.54 on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $182,050 (55,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $182,050, which is 12.86x the current floor price of 3.85 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($182,050 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Constellation Brands

Within the last quarter, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $264.8 versus the current price of Constellation Brands at $250.08, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $132,400 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $132,400, which is 9.35x the current floor price of 3.85 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($132,400 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tableware#O I Glass#Currency Exchange#Glass Inc#Cristar Tabletop S A S#Nadir Figueiredo S A
Wired

The Shady Business of Selling Futures

Future predictions always proliferate at the end of the year, but in 2021 something different is joining the usual speculations about gadgets and lifestyles: existential introspection. Amid Covid-19 variants and surging nationalisms, global economic meltdown and climate crisis, evolving emergencies are heightening the feeling that nearly everything is up for overhaul—from food to queerness, marriage to gaming, and aging to music. And with endemic uncertainty as the soul of the age, the future is as trendy as it’s ever been, which promises to exacerbate uncertainty.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

ReneSola Power Agrees To Sell 12 MW Of Projects In Spain

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOL) has agreed to sell a 12MWp portfolio of projects in Spain. The portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects located in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in the southern region of Murcia. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is a share purchase agreement with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Capita sells software business for up to £40m

UK outsourcing company Capita said it had sold its AMT Sybex software business to Jonas Computing for up to £40m as it continued to offload non-core assets to bolster its balance sheet. 23,270.43. 12:20 24/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,216.17. 12:37 24/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,194.35. 12:37 24/12/21. n/a. n/a. 12,913.55. 12:23...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

AT&T agrees to sell Xandr ad unit to Microsoft

US network operator AT&T has agreed to sell its programmatic advertising operation Xandr, launched just 3 years ago, to Microsoft. The deal, which is subject to some regulatory reviews, would beef up Microsoft’s toolbelt in the digital advertising space with the abilities of Xandr’s data-driven programmatic advertising tech, which operated in the digital, TV and film arenas.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
internationalinvestment.net

Praemium to sell international business to Morningstar for £35m

Australia-headquartered platform provider Praemium has agreed to sell 100% of its operations in United Kingdom, Jersey, Hong Kong and Dubai (International Business) to Morningstar. The consideration for the transaction will comprise cash of £35m), subject to completion adjustments, Praemium said in a statement on 21 December. The transaction will...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Johnson Matthey sells health business for £325m

It will keep around 30% of the division and said it expects to realise “significant additional future value”. The sale is expected to result in an accounting loss of around £200m. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in mid-2022. Johnson Matthey...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tarena Stock Gains On New Stock Buyback Plan

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) said its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2.5 million of its shares over six months. The company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices. The company expects to...
STOCKS
WKRC

Owners of one of Cincinnati's largest private companies have agreed to sell the company

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owners of one of Cincinnati’s largest private companies have agreed to sell the company. Bond Hill-based Richards Electric Supply Company Inc. will be acquired by Sonepar USA, the Charleston, S.C.-based U.S. operations of French-based electrical products distributor Sonepar Group. The deal is expected to be completed this year.
CINCINNATI, OH
penbaypilot.com

Fuller Chevrolet-GMC sells business to Quirk

ROCKLAND — “Fuller Chevrolet-GMC is proud to announce the sale of our business to Quirk Chevrolet-GMC of Rockland,” said Fuller Chevrolet, in a news release. The Kolmosky Family provided the following statement:. “The Kolmosky family and Fuller Chevrolet-GMC would like to thank our outstanding employees, customers and...
ROCKLAND, ME
Benzinga

This Bullish Sign Appears On Whirlpool's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: PayPal, Affirm Holdings, Dick's Sporting Goods And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said that many jumped onto PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) right after the company released earnings, but “it was too early.”. The stock fell to $179, offering a great entry point, Najarian said. “I didn’t get that low, but...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.0% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In NOW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.22 shares of ServiceNow at the time with $1,000. This investment in NOW would have produced an average annual return of 54.12%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
95K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy