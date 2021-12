White Claw wasn’t nearly as popular in 2021 as it was in 2020, according to Drizly. Yet, it still made the company’s top 10 list in Massachusetts this year. “We’ve also seen hard seltzer start to wane, with the White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection dropping down to the No 8 spot on the list year-to-date, compared to the No 4 spot in 2020,” the company said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO