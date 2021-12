Nick Saban isn’t giving the Cincinnati Bearcats any sort of bulletin board material as he praises the underdog program for what they’ve accomplished this year. Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is probably one of the best motivators in all of college football. He appears to understand the way college football players and coaches think and operate better than most. And that would make sense with how successful he’s been over the entirety of his career.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO