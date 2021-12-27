ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

SWAT Teams Responding To Man Holding Woman Hostage In Ford City

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams are responding to a man holding a woman hostage in Ford City Monday morning.

Police responded to the 4200 block of West 76th Street around 4:30 a.m. The area is just a few miles south of Midway Airport.

Police said the man has assaulted the woman multiple times.

Negotiators have arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story.

