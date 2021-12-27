ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look at First Oscar, the story of the Battle of Moscow

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld War II drama ?First Oscar? tells the story behind the creation of ?Moscow Strikes Back? ? the first film to win an Oscar for a documentary. 'First Oscar' is based on the events that went into the creation of 'Moscow Strikes...

