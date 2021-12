Iowa State lost its Cheez-It Bowl football game on Dec. 29 in Florida to Clemson, 20-13, but Tyler Miller and his fan base were winners. The 2020 Greene County High School graduate started at left tackle and played there throughout the contest. Miller had been on the field in a handful of games in this, his redshirt freshman year, but the bowl game was his first career start. Wearing number 66, and listed at 6′ 9″ and 320 lbs., he was easy to spot throughout the game, which was televised on ESPN.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO