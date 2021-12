With WCV sports on holiday break, let’s look back at the 2021 sports season. The first year under head coach Jim Lindsay was difficult to say the least. Coach Lindsay wasn’t able to join the team until July 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The team did the best they could with all the adversity. They finished 2020 with a 1-7 record. 2021 was a different story for the Wildcats. They started the season with a 7-0 win in a hard fought defensive struggle against North Mahaska. The next week was the first loss of the season. A shutout loss 20-0 to Red Oak. The Wildcats responded the next week with their own 20-0 win over Eagle Grove. This would put them at 2-1 on the season.

